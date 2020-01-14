Modus Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 20,313 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,738. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

