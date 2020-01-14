MojoCoin Price Up 22.8% Over Last Week (MOJO)

MojoCoin (CURRENCY:MOJO) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. MojoCoin has a total market capitalization of $17,939.00 and $181.00 worth of MojoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MojoCoin has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MojoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MojoCoin alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin Coin Profile

MojoCoin (MOJO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2016. MojoCoin’s total supply is 12,276,850 coins. MojoCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mojodevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MojoCoin is mojocoin.org

MojoCoin Coin Trading

MojoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MojoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MojoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MojoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MojoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MojoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.