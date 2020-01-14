Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.65 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MNTA. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

MNTA traded up $4.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,595. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 6,318 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $87,377.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandra Carvajal sold 6,814 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $98,121.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,475 shares of company stock worth $2,851,495 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,302,000 after purchasing an additional 438,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,436,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,931,000 after acquiring an additional 129,762 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,905,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

