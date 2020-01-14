Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Short Interest Update

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,300 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the December 15th total of 253,900 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,785,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,307,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 67.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCRI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.42. 77,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.94. The company has a market cap of $931.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $53.15.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MCRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

