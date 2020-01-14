Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian grew its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 1.4% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 143,694 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.7% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 906.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 193,130 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

