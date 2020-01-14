MonetaryUnit Reaches One Day Volume of $1,008.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Bittylicious. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $890,717.00 and approximately $1,008.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007199 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005769 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 118.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 179,715,863 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

