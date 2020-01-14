Monument Capital Management Acquires 2,811 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.72. 943,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,311. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.