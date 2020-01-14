Monument Capital Management Acquires 780 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $47.62. 562,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $769.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.05 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

