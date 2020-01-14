Monument Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.6% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 11.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Fiserv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 70.5% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $2,658,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,414,957.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,435,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.98.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $117.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,561,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $118.70. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.71.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.