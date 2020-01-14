Monument Capital Management Purchases 1,128 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Monument Capital Management increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned about 0.15% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 38.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 66.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 86,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6,339.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,548,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after buying an additional 1,524,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. 374,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,244. The firm has a market cap of $826.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 21.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

