MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 9.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $584,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $703,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $7,474,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY opened at $327.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.16. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $256.41 and a 12-month high of $327.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

