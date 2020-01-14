MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $571,000 Stock Position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTH. Man Group plc raised its position in Meritage Homes by 244.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 479,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,730,000 after buying an additional 340,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 564.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 221,205 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 1,042.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 219,301 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,919,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Meritage Homes by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 150,569 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.66.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $682,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

MTH opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $64.95. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $940.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.41 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

