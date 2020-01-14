MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,668 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 121,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

GLD stock opened at $145.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $148.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

