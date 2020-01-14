MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,751.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746,543 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,501.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after buying an additional 159,685 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,397,000 after purchasing an additional 116,460 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,400,000 after purchasing an additional 83,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 69,342 shares during the last quarter.

VOE opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.98 and a twelve month high of $120.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

