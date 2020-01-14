MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $66,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $167.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.11 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.23.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $148,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,444.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $478,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,779.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,348,760 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.