MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for 7.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,563,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,760 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 625,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000.

PDP stock opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $66.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

