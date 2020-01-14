MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $127.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.77. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $127.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.6617 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

