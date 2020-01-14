MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 302 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AGCO had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $796,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,208,717.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,032.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

