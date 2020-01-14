MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 465 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Surevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 37,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

AFL stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AFLAC news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

