Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $165.88

Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $165.88 and last traded at $157.36, with a volume of 10511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MORN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.19 and its 200-day moving average is $153.51.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.99%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

In other Morningstar news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,139 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $2,856,348.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,165,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,984,194.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 19,094 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.84, for a total transaction of $3,090,172.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 21,313,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,346,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,179 shares of company stock worth $34,034,054. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,087,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,985,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 5.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 252,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,957,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,036,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

