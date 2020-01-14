MSC Industrial Direct Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,244 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 842% compared to the typical volume of 132 put options.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $1,480,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,329 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MSM shares. Stephens set a $76.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $77.01. The stock had a trading volume of 23,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,641. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $64.59 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.40.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

