Mycelx Technologies (LON:MYX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Mycelx Technologies Corp (LON:MYX) traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.74), 9,500 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.74).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 million and a PE ratio of 7.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.17.

About Mycelx Technologies (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides novel water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

