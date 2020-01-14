Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,680,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 23,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other Mylan news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Mylan alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Mylan by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 124,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Mylan by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 103,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Mylan by 7.1% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mylan by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mylan by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MYL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,314,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,060,649. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra upgraded Mylan to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mylan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.