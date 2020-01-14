Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,670,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 10,350,000 shares. Currently, 18.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 989,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MYGN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 627,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,719. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.34 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,721.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 373.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

