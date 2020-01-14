National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.46

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.46 and traded as high as $8.00. National CineMedia shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 13,281 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.75 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. The company has a market cap of $627.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.67.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 287.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 91,620 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

