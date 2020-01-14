Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Shares Gap Up to $3.39

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.38, but opened at $3.39. Nautilus shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 77,768 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLS. Imperial Capital lowered Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $95.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 90.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,241,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 590,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 41.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 345,892 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 56.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,139,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 413,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 90.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 558,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 264,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

