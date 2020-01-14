Nectar Hits Market Capitalization of $6.65 Million (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Nectar has a total market cap of $6.65 million and $184.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nectar has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $24.68, $5.60 and $20.33.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00050750 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00078286 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,348.64 or 0.99396703 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00055439 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com

Buying and Selling Nectar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

