NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Up 5.5%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.02 and last traded at $31.78, 1,831,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 104% from the average session volume of 898,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 70,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,628,631.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,732.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,874 shares of company stock worth $11,259,917 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 867.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

