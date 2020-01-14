Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Short Interest Down 8.4% in December

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $4.77 on Tuesday, reaching $107.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,788. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.63.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $191,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,465 shares of company stock worth $4,237,168. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,828,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. BidaskClub lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.