Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Short Interest Down 8.4% in December

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $4.77 on Tuesday, reaching $107.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,788. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.63.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,828,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. BidaskClub lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
