Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $81,240.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Neutral Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX. In the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Neutral Dollar has a total market cap of $81,240.00 and approximately $57,822.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutral Dollar alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.04 or 0.06087333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024982 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035358 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00127675 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Token Profile

Neutral Dollar is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com . Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io . The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutral Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutral Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.