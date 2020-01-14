New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,822,421 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 351% from the previous session’s volume of 2,840,301 shares.The stock last traded at $1.89 and had previously closed at $1.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NBEV shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. New Age Beverages’s revenue was up 428.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other New Age Beverages news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $68,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,479,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Haas acquired 100,000 shares of New Age Beverages stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,822.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in New Age Beverages by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 64,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in New Age Beverages by 602.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 150,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in New Age Beverages by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,425 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in New Age Beverages in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in New Age Beverages by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

