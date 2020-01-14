New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 650 Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Heico were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heico in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heico by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Heico in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heico in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Heico in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

HEI stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.95. 426,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,773. Heico Corp has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Heico’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heico Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.33.

In other Heico news, Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.82 per share, with a total value of $114,732.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,159 shares of company stock worth $320,487. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

