New England Research & Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 102.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,120,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,821,000 after purchasing an additional 156,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after buying an additional 1,231,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,097,000 after buying an additional 35,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,054,000 after buying an additional 569,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,413,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,102,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 price target on Veeva Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.28.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total value of $440,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,842.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $65,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,634 shares of company stock worth $5,440,918 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.78. 1,299,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,965. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $97.60 and a twelve month high of $176.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.