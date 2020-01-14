New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $398,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,199,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,779,920,000 after acquiring an additional 327,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 37.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,557,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,353,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6,747.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,158,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura set a $139.00 target price on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.09.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,080,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.72. The firm has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

