New England Research & Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 1.0% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.45. 16,451,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,969,047. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.73.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

