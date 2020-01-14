New England Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,612,000 after buying an additional 2,993,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after buying an additional 674,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,545,641,000 after buying an additional 259,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.44.

GOOG traded down $8.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,430.88. 1,558,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,639. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $986.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,351.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,244.33. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,441.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

