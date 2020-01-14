New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in salesforce.com by 21.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.80.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,741 shares of company stock valued at $63,928,887. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,341,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024,278. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.71 and a 200 day moving average of $155.70. The company has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $184.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

