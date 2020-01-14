New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 875 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.30. 1,735,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,855. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $104.86 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. Citigroup lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $123,132.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,875.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 94,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,941,476.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,777 shares of company stock worth $349,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

