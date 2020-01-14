New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 20,685.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,775 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 622.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,201,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,754 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,399,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,527,000 after acquiring an additional 472,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,650,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,791 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.