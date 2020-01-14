NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Shares Down 6.4%

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) shares fell 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.97, 818,276 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 755,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLNK. Bank of America lowered NewLink Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised NewLink Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 6,423.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLNK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 330,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,927,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 205,652 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in NewLink Genetics during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NewLink Genetics during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 32.9% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 326,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLNK)

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

