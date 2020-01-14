NEXT Market Capitalization Tops $32.11 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $32.11 million and $231,857.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00009328 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00626336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 105.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000428 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

