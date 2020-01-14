NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Now Covered by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

NXTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NextCure in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NextCure in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.86.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $49.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.00 and a quick ratio of 15.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. NextCure has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,512,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTC. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at $40,611,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at $16,385,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at $14,980,000. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at $14,659,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at $2,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

