Nexus Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Nexus has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a market capitalization of $11.78 million and $82,943.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002171 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Binance.

Nexus Coin Profile

Get Nexus alerts:

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.