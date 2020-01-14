Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Position Cut by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,395 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Nike by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.92. 5,088,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,378,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $103.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.66. The company has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.19.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

