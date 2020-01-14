Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp (OTCMKTS:NISTF) shares were down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95, approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NISTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NISTF)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

