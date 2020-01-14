Noir (NOR) Market Capitalization Tops $627,774.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $627,774.00 and $2.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 136.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.87 or 0.04703124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00187326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00126610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,236,393 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.