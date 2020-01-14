Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Given “Under Review” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their under review rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Non-Standard Finance from GBX 69 ($0.91) to GBX 47 ($0.62) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 54 ($0.71).

Non-Standard Finance stock opened at GBX 22.40 ($0.29) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.07. Non-Standard Finance has a twelve month low of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 67.20 ($0.88).

In other Non-Standard Finance news, insider Charles Henry Gregson acquired 37,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £8,644.55 ($11,371.42). Also, insider Jono Gillespie acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,677.98).

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

