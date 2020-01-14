Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 472,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $94,109,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 46,930 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 165,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,016. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $160.19 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

