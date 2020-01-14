Northwest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 164.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $2,092,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.4% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after buying an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.16. 1,400,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,962. The stock has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.49. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.