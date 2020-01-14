Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,532 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Shares of VSS traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $111.54. 2,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,262. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $97.24 and a 12 month high of $112.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

